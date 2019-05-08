Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 08/05/2019 - 09:26
Politics
Romanian Govt. confirms plans to levy progressive taxation on “special” pensions only
05 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Government will wrap up by Monday the scheme for progressive taxation of the so-called “special pensions” namely those extended under special retirement scheme to magistrates and other top public servants, labor minister Marius Budăi said in a press conference on Friday, Hotnews.ro reported. High special pensions will be levied tax rates of up to 50% (for the incomes above RON 10,000 or EUR 2,100 per month).

A vice-president of the senior ruling party PSD, Gabriel Zetea, explained that the progressive taxation of special pensions is a social justice measure that is not aimed at obtaining additional state income.

The measure, which has been insufficiently explained so far, prompted protests, particularly from magistrates. However, the special pensions prompted even more discontent given they are disproportionately high (compared to regular pensions) and are not based on past contributions. The special pensions are paid from the state budget, as opposed to the regular pensions paid from the public pension system more or less proportional to the past contribution of the recipient.

Minister Budai claims that the reduction of the special pensions will be passed along the budget amendment this week.

The Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) on Friday, with a unanimous vote, issued a negative review for the provisions of the draft emergency ordinance regarding the progressive taxation of the special pensions of judges and prosecutors, G4media.ro informed.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Adobe Stock)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 08/05/2019 - 09:26
Politics
Romanian Govt. confirms plans to levy progressive taxation on “special” pensions only
05 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Government will wrap up by Monday the scheme for progressive taxation of the so-called “special pensions” namely those extended under special retirement scheme to magistrates and other top public servants, labor minister Marius Budăi said in a press conference on Friday, Hotnews.ro reported. High special pensions will be levied tax rates of up to 50% (for the incomes above RON 10,000 or EUR 2,100 per month).

A vice-president of the senior ruling party PSD, Gabriel Zetea, explained that the progressive taxation of special pensions is a social justice measure that is not aimed at obtaining additional state income.

The measure, which has been insufficiently explained so far, prompted protests, particularly from magistrates. However, the special pensions prompted even more discontent given they are disproportionately high (compared to regular pensions) and are not based on past contributions. The special pensions are paid from the state budget, as opposed to the regular pensions paid from the public pension system more or less proportional to the past contribution of the recipient.

Minister Budai claims that the reduction of the special pensions will be passed along the budget amendment this week.

The Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) on Friday, with a unanimous vote, issued a negative review for the provisions of the draft emergency ordinance regarding the progressive taxation of the special pensions of judges and prosecutors, G4media.ro informed.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Adobe Stock)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian authorities confirm the murder of 15-year old missing girl
02 August 2019
Politics
Romanian education minister dismissed after controversial remark related to kidnapping case
02 August 2019
Social
Media: Forensic anthropology analysis shows that bones found at murder suspect’s house belong to teenage girl
01 August 2019
Politics
Former health minister to run for mayor in Bucharest
01 August 2019
Travel
Romania travel: Three places to visit in the Apuseni Mountains this summer
31 July 2019
Social
Caracal murder case: Transcript of Romanian teen’s emergency calls reveals questionable reaction of authorities
30 July 2019
Politics
Romania’s newly appointed interior minister resigns after shocking murder of teenage girl
29 July 2019
Politics
Ruling coalition, president quarrel over justice changes after teenage girls killed by kidnapper in Romania

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
No, thanks.
40