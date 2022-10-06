Romanian Govt. clears plan of EUR 35 mln upgrade of Galati port on the Danube

The Romanian Government approved, on October 5, a decision regarding the technical-economic indicators of the RO-RO berth development investment objective in the port of Galati on the Danube, with an estimated value of EUR 35 mln.

The project is supposed to be completed within 12 months, News.ro reported.

Financing is provided from the EU budget under POIM 2014 – 2020, the own funds of Galati port and its private partner PBN Logistics.

Upon completion of the investment objective, increased volumes of goods will be operated, and the commercial transport links of the Galati port with the states located upstream on the Danube, but also with the riparian states of the Black Sea basin, will be improved.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)