Romania's Govt. cancels July child allowances hike by ordinance

Romania's prime minister Florin Citu announced that the Government endorsed the emergency ordinance regulating the child allowances, more specifically cancelled the 20% hike scheduled for this July, and maintained a single 20% hike in January 2022, Profit.ro reported.

The allowances will rise only with the inflation afterwards, PM Citu explained.

He repeatedly argued previously that this is the most the Government can afford. And yet, Social Democrat opposition hasn't missed the opportunity and accused the executive of "cutting" the child allowances.

PSD president Marcel Ciolacu also blamed the Government for another emergency ordinance (OUG) approved on June 23: the ordinance that regulates the shared payment of medical services in private medical institutions. Namely, the patients - even contributors to the public health insurance system - will be charged top-up bills for the difference between the price set by the private hospital and the standard cost covered by the public health insurance.

The system comes into force for hospital services as of July 1 and for medical consultations as of January 2022, Hotnews.ro reported.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)