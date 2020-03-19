RO Govt. to pay benefits to workers temporarily sent home by firms

Romania’s prime minister Ludovic Orban announced that, under a provision to be included in the economic stimulus package, the state will pay the benefits to the workers temporarily sent home (under technical unemployment) by local companies because of the coronavirus crisis.

The Social Democratic Party (PSD), the main opposition party - that has the most seats in the Parliament, has already promoted a bill with this end.

The draft law submitted by PSD to the Parliament provides that the employees sent in technical unemployment receive 75% of the basic salary in the form of a benefit, not subject to income tax, paid from the state social insurance budget, as long as the state of emergency is maintained in the country.

The bill, however, stipulates that the employers must maintain the workplaces after the state of emergency and must hire again the employees.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

