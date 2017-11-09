Romanian Govt. approves first Patriot system purchase

Romania’s Government adopted on Wednesday a draft bill for the acquisition of the first Patriot missile system for equipping the Romanian army. The draft law will be sent to the Parliament for approval.

The bill provides the acquisition of seven Patriot ground to air missile systems, starting 2017. Four systems will be purchased for the Air Forces and three will go to the Land Forces.

The total cost of this endowment program is USD 3.9 billion without VAT. The first system, which is worth USD 765 million, will be purchased by the end of this year.

Romania to pay in advance for Patriot missiles

[email protected]