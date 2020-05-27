Govt. promises lump sums to Romanian farmers hit by drought

Each Romanian farmer who incurred losses because of the drought will receive a lump sum, announced on Tuesday, May 26, the secretary of state in the ministry of agriculture (MADR), Emil Dumitru.

Romania will notify the European Commission about this compensation scheme.

Winter crops on some 1.6 million hectares have been reported by farmers as fully damaged.

"To be able to provide compensation, we need to have a centralized list of the areas damaged. Then, we will undoubtedly notify the European Commission about this compensation scheme and grant a lump sum to each farmer who has suffered losses generated by the drought," Emil Dumitru said, according to Agerpres.

He explained that the authorities preferred the lump sum option to avoid inspections at each farmer (to identify the losses).

The government official's statement is compatible with the scenario of per-hectare lump-sum given to farmers, which makes more sense economically and would explain the need for a clear centralized list of the damaged areas.

