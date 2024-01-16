Culture

Romanian cinema: More than 30 productions eligible for this year’s Gopo Awards

16 January 2024

Thirty-three productions released in cinemas in 2023 are eligible to enter this year’s Gopo Awards, scheduled to take place on April 29.

Romanian films produced in Romania or co-productions where the Romanian participation is a majority will be judged by 11 film professionals making up the 2024 Gopo Awards jury.

The nominations will be announced in March.

Among the eligible productions are films such as Radu Jude’s Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World, which received the Special Jury Prize at the 2023 Locarno Film Festival, Tudor Giurgiu’s Freedom, awarded at the Sarajevo Film Festival, or Cristi Puiu’s MMXX, which premiered in the official competition of the San Sebastian Film Festival.

The list also includes hits such as Bogdan Theodor Olteanu’s Taxi Drivers, Jesús del Cerro’s Miami Bici 2 and Ramon, but also documentaries such as Vlad Petri’s Between Revolutions, the winner of the Fipresci prize at the Berlinale, Alexandru Solomon’s Arsenie. An Amazing Afterlife, Carla Teaha’s Nora, and Iulia Rugină’s Playback.

Eligible productions, which are listed here, can enter the various categories of the awards until February 5.

(Photo: the organizers)

1

