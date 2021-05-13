Romania’s Gopo film awards: 2021 nominations announced

Radu Ciorniciuc’s Acasă. My Home, Alexander Nanau’s Collective, Ivana Mladenovic’s Ivana the Terrible, and Radu Jude’s Uppercase Print are the productions competing for the Best Feature Film at this year’s edition of the Gopo Awards, focused on the local film industry.

The winners will be unveiled at the Gopo Awards Gala, scheduled to take place on June 28.

Sixteen Romanian feature films launched in cinemas or on VOD platforms in 2020 were considered for a nomination at the 15th edition of the awards.

The films that gathered the most nominations are Urma/ Legacy (12 nominations), Ivana cea groaznică/ Ivana the Terrible (12), Tipografic majuscul/ Uppercase Print (10), and 5 minute/ 5 Minutes Too Late (7).

Alexander Nanau (Collective), Ivana Mladenovic (Ivana the Terrible), Radu Ciorniciuc (Acasă. My Home), and Radu Jude (Uppercase Print) are nominated for the Best Director award.

Diana Cavallioti (5 Minutes Too Late), Ivana Mladenovic (Ivana the Terrible), and Irina Rădulescu (Legacy) were nominated in the Best Actress in a Leading Role category, while Igor Babiac (Love 2. America/ Dragoste 2. America), Mihai Călin (5 Minutes Too Late), Șerban Lazarovici (Uppercase Print) and Teodor Corban (Legacy) compete for the Best Actor in a Leading Role award.

The nominees in the Best Documentary Film category are Radu Ciorniciuc’s Acasă. My Home, Monica Lăzurean-Gorgan, Michaela Kirst and Ebba Sinzinger’s Lemn/ Wood, and Adrian Pîrvu and Helena Maksyom’s Everything Will Not Be Fine.

At the same time, two documentaries - Radu Ciorniciuc’s Acasă. My Home and Adrian Pîrvu and Helena Maksyom’s Everything Will Not Be Fine – are nominated alongside Dorian Boguță’s feature Legacy/ Urma in the Best Debut Film category.

This year, the Gopo Awards introduced three categories dedicated to shorts, with 12 titles nominated in the Best Fiction Short, Best Animated Short, and Best Documentary Short categories.

In the Best European Film category, the nominees are Marco Bellocchio’s Il Traditore, Elia Suleiman’s It Must Be Heaven, Ladj Ly’s Les Miserables, and Ken Loach’s Sorry We Missed You.

The full list of nominations is available here.

The nominations for this year’s edition of the awards were established by a preselection jury made up of film critics film Iulia Blaga, Irina Trocan, Victor Morozov, Călin Boto and Gabriela Filippi, directors Marius Olteanu, Mona Nicoară and Nora Agapi, actress Emilia Dobrin, editor Eugen Kelemen, and Ioana Dragomirescu, the coordinator of the Elvire Popescu Cinema at the French Institute in Bucharest.

More than 650 Romanian film industry professionals will vote for the winners, using a voting mechanism provided by PwC Romania.

(Photo: Sorin Florea, courtesy of Gopo Awards)

