Cyprus-based Good2Go launches franchise chain in Romania

The Cyprus-based Starlock Limited plans to invest EUR 1 million in Romania to open a franchise chain of 15 convenience stores by the end of this year under the brand Good2Go. The investor aims to develop a national network of 200 stores in the next 5 years. It targets a turnover of EUR 37 million in 2025.

The first such store was inaugurated in the Kaufland Drumul Binelui Gallery in Bucharest.

“We have an attractive business model and a solid growth plan, which we look forward to implementing with long-term operating partners to help them grow and develop with us. In addition, the cost of entering the Good2Go network is affordable compared to that of a classic franchise system, and the remuneration scheme is specifically designed to stimulate sales performance,” said Cristian Costache, General Manager of Good2Go, quoted by Economica.net.

The stores will sell low-calorie products, gluten-free foods, products for athletes, such as protein bars and shakes, food and drinks for children, sandwiches, smoothies or soft drinks, or coffee from the 5 to Go corner located in the interior of the stores.

Starlock Limited also owns Olimpian Park Oradea and Suceava in Romania.

