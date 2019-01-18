Glovo food delivery service expands to Cluj, Iasi, Timisoara

Glovo, the Spanish app that allows users to order food, but also almost anything, has been operating in Bucharest for seven months and is now preparing to expand to Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara and Iasi.

About 80,000 burgers were commissioned by the Bucharesters in just seven months since the launch of Glovo in Romania. A total of 300,000 products in eight categories were ordered through the application.

People can use Glovo to order food, personal care products, coffee, books from Cărtureşti or “absolutely anything” — because the app has such a button as well. In the Everything category, where users can call a courier to buy some things, clients have ordered mostly powder milk, baby nappies and sports items.

The courier service also allows the delivery of documents or the recovery of items forgotten at home, at friends or at the office, such as glasses, keys and bags for the room.

“One user has asked us to send a courier machine to help him reboot the car’s battery. Orders that require users to pick up their glasses or laptops forgotten at home, bouquets of flowers or last minute gifts are very common,” said Victor Răcariu, General Manager of Glovo Romania.

