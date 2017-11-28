Globalworth wants to acquire three office buildings in Romania

Real estate developer Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited wants to acquire three office buildings in Romania with a rentable area of some 100,000 sqm in the near future.

The targeted acquisitions may be the Lakeview and Floreasca Business Park in Bucharest and City Business Center in Timisoara, all owned by NEPI, according to Ziarul Financiar data.

The company is ready to spend some EUR 250 million on these assets. It also plans to buy two office buildings in Poland for EUR 160 million.

Globalworth also wants to start developing several projects on plots already owned in Bucharest and Timisoara. The company has recently completed the first tower of the Globalworth Campus (opening picture) in Bucharest, where the main tenant will be Amazon.

The company plans to develop a new office building by 2020 on a plot owned on Luterana street and start two new projects in Bucharest and Warsaw. It also wants to expand the light industry park TAP in Timisoara.

The company’s portfolio in Romania reached EUR 1.08 billion at the end of September, up 4.1% compared to the end of June 2017. The net operating income went up by 3.2% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2017, to EUR 34.9 million.

Globalworth announced in October the purchase of Griffin Premium RE, a real estate company that owns nine properties in Poland.

