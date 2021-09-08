Romania's outgoing minister Ghinea says he leaves Resilience Plan in good hands

Romanian minister of investments and European projects Cristian Ghinea, one of the reformist (USR-PLUS) ministers that resigned from the Government after his party clashed with senior ruling Liberals (PNL), assured that he agreed with prime minister Florin Citu on part of the technical team that would secure seamless management of the Resilience Program submitted already to the European Commission for the final endorsement.

He said that he agreed on the key members of the PNRR team that would remain in place.

"So the fact that he takes over the interim is very good, he has the team with which he can continue, but I don't think that anything can happen on this subject except the good news that it will be approved," Cristian Ghinea said, according to Romaniatv.net.

Asked if Cristian Ghinea could remain interim ministry, PM Citu said that he would decide at a certain moment, mentioning that he was also involved in the realization of PNRR from the beginning. "I worked very well with him, I'm sorry he's leaving," he added.

"I was involved from the first moment in terms of PNRR; we will see, I will make a decision at some point," PM Citu said, quoted by News.ro.

