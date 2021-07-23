Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 07/23/2021 - 08:05
Business

Romanian minister promises first Resilience money in Oct-Nov

23 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The first tranche under the Recovery and Resilience Facility, some EUR 1.9 bln, will be disbursed to Romania in October-November "immediately after the endorsement of the national plan (PNRR)," promises the minister of investments and European projects, Cristian Ghinea.

The money will be disbursed for projects already being carried out and for projects that are currently being prepared, Ghinea explained, according to Economedia.ro.

The statement comes in the context of Social Democrat opposition criticising the Government for slow and inefficient implementation of the Resilience Facility at the national level.

This week, vice-prime minister Dan Barna said that he expects the first money early next year for projects that are ongoing at that time - prompting more criticism from PSD.

The Social Democrats accused the Government of undermining the national economy because "Romania will not receive a single euro under the Resilience Facility this year."

Romania officially sent PNRR to Brussels on May 31, after a one-month delay but within the deadline set by the European Commission. Then, minister Ghinea said that Romania's PNRR would be approved within two months.Subsequently, he announced the postponement of the approval deadline due to the need for clarifications on projects.

In this context, Cristian Ghinea said that Romania would have a final answer on PNRR in September and, in November, will get preliminary financing of EUR 1.3 bln.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 05/25/2021 - 13:33
31 May 2021
RI +
History special: Carol Davila, the foreign-born doctor who changed Romania’s healthcare system
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 07/23/2021 - 08:05
Business

Romanian minister promises first Resilience money in Oct-Nov

23 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The first tranche under the Recovery and Resilience Facility, some EUR 1.9 bln, will be disbursed to Romania in October-November "immediately after the endorsement of the national plan (PNRR)," promises the minister of investments and European projects, Cristian Ghinea.

The money will be disbursed for projects already being carried out and for projects that are currently being prepared, Ghinea explained, according to Economedia.ro.

The statement comes in the context of Social Democrat opposition criticising the Government for slow and inefficient implementation of the Resilience Facility at the national level.

This week, vice-prime minister Dan Barna said that he expects the first money early next year for projects that are ongoing at that time - prompting more criticism from PSD.

The Social Democrats accused the Government of undermining the national economy because "Romania will not receive a single euro under the Resilience Facility this year."

Romania officially sent PNRR to Brussels on May 31, after a one-month delay but within the deadline set by the European Commission. Then, minister Ghinea said that Romania's PNRR would be approved within two months.Subsequently, he announced the postponement of the approval deadline due to the need for clarifications on projects.

In this context, Cristian Ghinea said that Romania would have a final answer on PNRR in September and, in November, will get preliminary financing of EUR 1.3 bln.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 05/25/2021 - 13:33
31 May 2021
RI +
History special: Carol Davila, the foreign-born doctor who changed Romania’s healthcare system
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks