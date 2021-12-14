Romanians’ per-capita budget for expenditures is half the EU average

Romania ranks 31st among 42 European countries in terms of per capita purchasing power, with EUR 7,435 - half the EU average (EUR 15,055) according to calculations made by Ziarul Financiar based on the study GfK Purchasing Power Europe 2021.

The figures, however, marks an improvement from a ratio of just over 40% under the previous edition of the survey.

A Romanian thus has a budget for food, housing, holidays, private pensions, insurance or utilities, four times less than a Norwegian and three times less than a German.

This study analyzes a total of 42 countries, and Romania is in the 31st place, immediately after - but very close to Hungary. By comparison, Poland ranks in 28th place and the Czech Republic in 24th place. The purchasing power in the Czech Republic is close to EUR 10,700 per year, which means over 70% of the European average, compared to 49.5% in the case of Romania.

