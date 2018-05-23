GfK: Consumer goods market, up 13% in Romania in the first quarter

The household consumer goods market (FMCG) in Romania recorded a 13% growth in the first quarter compared to the same period of 2017, according to a GfK study.

The highest increase, 17%, was recorded on the personal care segment.

The sales volumes on the consumer goods market also saw an increase of 7.4%.

Families with children intensified their spending on consumer goods. Higher increases were also recorded in big cities, of over 150,000 inhabitants, according to GfK.

All modern retail formats recorded double digit growth rates in the first quarter but proximity shops saw the fastest growth, according to the GfK research.

