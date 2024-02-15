"George Enescu" Philharmonic to celebrate birth of Constantin Brâncuși with series of events for students

The "George Enescu" Philharmonic will organize a series of events dedicated primarily to students to celebrate 148 years since the birth of the artist known as the "patriarch of modern sculpture," the Romanian master Constantin Brâncuși.

The events will take place on February 19, 2024. During the day, the Romanian Athenaeum in Bucharest, the symbolic building of Romanian culture, can be visited free of charge between 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM. At 6:00 PM, the concert "Homage to Constantin Brâncuși" will take place, performed by the Violoncellissimo Ensemble, under the direction of maestro Marin Cazacu.

Entry to all events is based on the invitation reserved on the website Ove.ro.

In 2015, February 19 was declared Constantin Brâncuși National Day and has since become an occasion not only to celebrate the Romanian sculptor's contribution to the evolution of modern art but also a time for reflection on the values of national culture and celebration of artistic excellence. Conferences, exhibitions, performances, and other events are organized in various locations across the country and abroad to mark this day.

Through the care of the Ilfov County School Inspectorate, several hundred students will participate in the concert organized at the Romanian Athenaeum on the evening of February 19.

