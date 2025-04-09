Genpact announces new delivery center in Iași, Romania

American technology company Genpact announced the opening of a new delivery center in Iași, Romania, on Wednesday, April 9.

The company already employs 5,000 people in Romania, and has a history of over two decades in the country. Its Iași team has expanded quickly, growing from just a handful of professionals to more than 650 in 18 months. This growth highlights the region’s robust talent pool, according to the company press release.

Genpact has been recently focusing on training its teams on emerging fields, including Generative AI, Agentic AI, and other emerging technologies. Through Genome, the company’s proprietary learning and development platform, Genpact equips its teams with the skills they need to advance its AI-first strategy, driving innovation and technological leadership.

“Iași is strategically important for Genpact and our growth journey,” said Marina Vernetti, Chief Operating Officer, Genpact EMEA. “Recognized as a dynamic technology and talent hub within EMEA, the region provides outstanding opportunities to scale high-value services and accelerate digital transformation. Our new center is designed to bring together top talent and advanced technology to solve complex challenges for global clients,” she added.

The new Iași delivery center supports global clients across the high-tech, finance, healthcare, and life sciences industries. It features state-of-the-art workspaces designed for finance, accounting, and customer care operations.

“We are proud to expand our footprint in Romania, right here in Iași, a city where history meets the future,” said Alexandru Stoenescu, Country Leader Romania, Genpact.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)