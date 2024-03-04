80MW gas-fired plant at Petromidia refinery nearly completed

Kazakh-Romanian Energy Investment Fund (FIEKR), a joint venture between the Romanian state and KMG (KazMunayGas) International, is close to completing the 80MW gas-fired power plant on the Midia platform where the Petromidia refinery is located.

The plant, developed under a USD 160 million project, could be connected to the system in the second part of this year and will fully provide the energy needs of the refinery.

"At this moment, the completion stage of the cogeneration plant near the Petromidia refinery is 95%. The necessary equipment was received and installed according to the work schedule agreed upon by all the parties involved in this project. We estimate that the start of operation of the plant is feasible in the second part of this year," said representatives of FIEKR, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

Separately, Romanian state-controlled natural gas company Romgaz also plans to complete the Iernut project, a 460MW gas-fired power plant that required EUR 269 million of investments, in 2024.

