Events

“Garden of Lights” returns to Bucharest Botanical Garden with new “Small World” exhibition

13 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest’s Botanical Garden will once again be illuminated this fall as the “Garden of Lights – Small World” exhibition opens to the public on October 24. The nighttime event will feature thousands of light installations, colorful lanterns, multimedia projections, and interactive displays inspired by landmarks and cultures from around the world.

Visitors will embark on a visual journey across continents, from Europe’s famous landmarks such as Big Ben, the Eiffel Tower, and Venice’s canals, to Asia’s glowing Taj Mahal and Chinese dragon, and onward to Australia’s underwater scenes and America’s vibrant celebrations, according to the press release.

The exhibition includes large-scale light tunnels, themed installations, and interactive areas for children. 

Highlights include a 220-meter suspended tunnel, a semicircular passage of lights, and a “Field of Blossoms” installation.

“Garden of Lights – Small World” will be open daily through the winter season at Bucharest’s Botanical Garden. Visiting hours are Monday to Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday to Sunday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets are available online or at the venue.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Garden of Lights - București)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Events

“Garden of Lights” returns to Bucharest Botanical Garden with new “Small World” exhibition

13 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest’s Botanical Garden will once again be illuminated this fall as the “Garden of Lights – Small World” exhibition opens to the public on October 24. The nighttime event will feature thousands of light installations, colorful lanterns, multimedia projections, and interactive displays inspired by landmarks and cultures from around the world.

Visitors will embark on a visual journey across continents, from Europe’s famous landmarks such as Big Ben, the Eiffel Tower, and Venice’s canals, to Asia’s glowing Taj Mahal and Chinese dragon, and onward to Australia’s underwater scenes and America’s vibrant celebrations, according to the press release.

The exhibition includes large-scale light tunnels, themed installations, and interactive areas for children. 

Highlights include a 220-meter suspended tunnel, a semicircular passage of lights, and a “Field of Blossoms” installation.

“Garden of Lights – Small World” will be open daily through the winter season at Bucharest’s Botanical Garden. Visiting hours are Monday to Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday to Sunday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets are available online or at the venue.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Garden of Lights - București)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 October 2025
Tech
Romania has 7th fastest Wi-Fi connection onboard trains in ranking of Asian, European countries
13 October 2025
Healthcare
Metropolis Foundation starts construction of EUR 16.5 mln pediatric psychiatry hospital in Bucharest
13 October 2025
Politics
Several Romanian politicians among most absent members of the European Parliament
13 October 2025
Culture
Ce Fain! - Online platform dedicated to Romanian creative design launches in New York
13 October 2025
Macro
Romania’s annual inflation rate stays below 10% in September
13 October 2025
Sports
Late goal gives Romania 1-0 victory over Austria in World Cup qualifier
10 October 2025
Environment
Romania reports record levels of precipitation after cyclone Barbara in early October
10 October 2025
Tech
Romania launches first AI Factory as part of European innovation network