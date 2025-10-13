“Garden of Lights” returns to Bucharest Botanical Garden with new “Small World” exhibition

Bucharest’s Botanical Garden will once again be illuminated this fall as the “Garden of Lights – Small World” exhibition opens to the public on October 24. The nighttime event will feature thousands of light installations, colorful lanterns, multimedia projections, and interactive displays inspired by landmarks and cultures from around the world.

Visitors will embark on a visual journey across continents, from Europe’s famous landmarks such as Big Ben, the Eiffel Tower, and Venice’s canals, to Asia’s glowing Taj Mahal and Chinese dragon, and onward to Australia’s underwater scenes and America’s vibrant celebrations, according to the press release.

The exhibition includes large-scale light tunnels, themed installations, and interactive areas for children.

Highlights include a 220-meter suspended tunnel, a semicircular passage of lights, and a “Field of Blossoms” installation.

“Garden of Lights – Small World” will be open daily through the winter season at Bucharest’s Botanical Garden. Visiting hours are Monday to Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday to Sunday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets are available online or at the venue.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Garden of Lights - București)