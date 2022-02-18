Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/18/2022 - 08:10
Business

Garanti BBVA Romania boasts 55% larger earnings in 2021

18 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Garanti BBVA Group Romania, which brings together the bank Garanti BBVA, Garanti BBVA Consumer Finance and Garanti BBVA Leasing, registered a consolidated net profit of RON 166.1 mln (some EUR 33 mln) in 2021, a 55% increase over the 2020 result.

On a stand-alone basis, the bank posted a net profit of RON 142.8 mln (EUR 28 mln) at the end of December, a 76% increase over the 2020 result.

The bank's strategy of focusing on growing a healthy and balanced portfolio led to a loan volume of RON 7.9 bln and a deposit volume of RON 8.8 bln. Deposits grew by 6%, primarily due to the SME segment, with a significant 19% increase in 2021 versus 2020, thus reflecting companies' confidence in the bank.

Fitch Ratings in early February has revised from negative to stable the outlook for the Romanian (Romania: 'BBB-'/negative) subsidiary of Turkish bank Garanti Bankasi (controlled by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria BBVA), Garanti Bank Romania, while affirming the Romanian bank's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb-'.

The revision reflects easing pressure on the target bank's asset quality and profitability, improved capitalisation and stable funding and liquidity position over 1H21, which Fitch expects to have continued into 2H21 and to extend in 2022. The revision also reflects the rating agency's change in the outlook on the operating environment score for Romania to stable from negative.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 11/09/2021 - 13:49
16 November 2021
RI +
Robert Hellwagner, Selgros CEO: After 4 years of living here, I see Romania as my home
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/18/2022 - 08:10
Business

Garanti BBVA Romania boasts 55% larger earnings in 2021

18 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Garanti BBVA Group Romania, which brings together the bank Garanti BBVA, Garanti BBVA Consumer Finance and Garanti BBVA Leasing, registered a consolidated net profit of RON 166.1 mln (some EUR 33 mln) in 2021, a 55% increase over the 2020 result.

On a stand-alone basis, the bank posted a net profit of RON 142.8 mln (EUR 28 mln) at the end of December, a 76% increase over the 2020 result.

The bank's strategy of focusing on growing a healthy and balanced portfolio led to a loan volume of RON 7.9 bln and a deposit volume of RON 8.8 bln. Deposits grew by 6%, primarily due to the SME segment, with a significant 19% increase in 2021 versus 2020, thus reflecting companies' confidence in the bank.

Fitch Ratings in early February has revised from negative to stable the outlook for the Romanian (Romania: 'BBB-'/negative) subsidiary of Turkish bank Garanti Bankasi (controlled by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria BBVA), Garanti Bank Romania, while affirming the Romanian bank's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb-'.

The revision reflects easing pressure on the target bank's asset quality and profitability, improved capitalisation and stable funding and liquidity position over 1H21, which Fitch expects to have continued into 2H21 and to extend in 2022. The revision also reflects the rating agency's change in the outlook on the operating environment score for Romania to stable from negative.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 11/09/2021 - 13:49
16 November 2021
RI +
Robert Hellwagner, Selgros CEO: After 4 years of living here, I see Romania as my home
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks