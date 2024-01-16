Galati buys 10 new tramways from Astra Vagoane Calatori

The municipality of Galati, in eastern Romania, sealed a RON 80 million (plus VAT) - EUR 16 million - deal for ten new tramways to be delivered by the Romanian manufacturer Astra Vagoane Calatori.

The deal is financed under the Resilience Facility, which will help the municipality purchase a total of 62 green public transport means – tramways, buses and minibuses.

The municipality already operates eight tramways of the type ordered under the new contract. They are 18 meters long and have three doors, as well as a capacity of 100 passengers - 30 seated.

The means of transport will have all modern facilities: a low floor with a ramp for the access of people with reduced mobility, air conditioning, and audio-video installation.

(Photo: Ionut Pucheanu Facebook page)

iulian@romania-insider.com