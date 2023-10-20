Astra Vagoane Călători wins EUR 16 mln tram contract with Oradea municipality

Astra Vagoane Călători, one of the biggest players on the local rolling stock market, won as the single bidder a contract of RON 79 million (EUR 16 million), VAT excluded, with the Oradea municipality for the delivery of nine trams.

The contract can be extended to 25 trams and a total value of RON 215 million (over EUR 40 million) if the municipality finds the necessary financing.

According to a press release issued by the institution, the city buys the new trams with Resilience Facility money.

"A single offer was submitted in the procedure for the purchase of nine new trams, financed by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, with the possibility of supplementing the contract with 16 more trams if the funding source is identified," the press release reads.

(Photo source: Facebook/Primaria Oradea)