Romanian businessman Gabriel Comanescu plans to take over Schlumberger's local operations

Gabriel Comanescu, one of the most important Romanian businessmen in the energy sector and the owner of the oil services company Grup Servicii Petroliere, is reportedly buying the local operations of Schlumberger, according to sources familiar with the deal.

According to Economica.net sources, the Competition Council has already investigated the transaction, and the institution has already agreed to take over.

The actual transaction would take place in January 2022 and would amount, according to the sources' estimates, to "several tens of millions of euros."

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)