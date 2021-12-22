Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 12/22/2021 - 08:14
Business

Romanian businessman Gabriel Comanescu plans to take over Schlumberger's local operations

22 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Gabriel Comanescu, one of the most important Romanian businessmen in the energy sector and the owner of the oil services company Grup Servicii Petroliere, is reportedly buying the local operations of Schlumberger, according to sources familiar with the deal.

According to Economica.net sources, the Competition Council has already investigated the transaction, and the institution has already agreed to take over.

The actual transaction would take place in January 2022 and would amount, according to the sources' estimates, to "several tens of millions of euros."

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 12/22/2021 - 08:14
Business

Romanian businessman Gabriel Comanescu plans to take over Schlumberger's local operations

22 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Gabriel Comanescu, one of the most important Romanian businessmen in the energy sector and the owner of the oil services company Grup Servicii Petroliere, is reportedly buying the local operations of Schlumberger, according to sources familiar with the deal.

According to Economica.net sources, the Competition Council has already investigated the transaction, and the institution has already agreed to take over.

The actual transaction would take place in January 2022 and would amount, according to the sources' estimates, to "several tens of millions of euros."

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks