“Future Trends in Healthcare” 2nd edition to unveil the current trends in the pharmaceutical industry in relation to environmental sustainability

The 2nd edition of the “Future trends in the healthcare industry” organized on the 17th of October at Crowne Plaza Hotel by the British Romanian Chamber of Commerce, will postulate current trends in the pharmaceutical industry in relation to environmental sustainability.

The aim of the Conference is to provide a platform to the researchers and practitioners from both academia as well as industry to meet the share cutting-edge development in the field.

Discussions will focus on:

Healthcare reform – data privacy, regulations, and legislation.

Public health trends, challenges, and opportunities.

Change management & adaptive operational processes for cost efficiency.

The private healthcare sector – market dynamics and patient care solutions and patience experience.

Transformational leadership principles and patient-centric culture models.

Last year’s participation of various experts with both local and international expertise has contributed to setting up a program community focusing on current trends in the pharmaceutical industry in relation to environmental sustainability and how best to move toward carbon zero, keeping in mind environmental sustainability and delivering improved access to patient care, both in public and private system.

This year’s edition will focus primarily on patient care solutions, highlighting the emerging healthcare technologies & applications, as well as digital transformation and foresight strategies in the health industry, emphasizing various Telehealth innovative solutions– impact, adoption challenges and predictions as well as how blockchain can contribute on e-health records and supply chain management.

Keeping in mind the patient experience – UX, usability & user-centered design as well as patient accessibility to safety tools in Romania, we would like to tap also the mental and behavioral health awareness and prevention programs as well as several CSR and social programs for disadvantaged communities.

Event Agenda

9.30 – Registration and coffee welcome

10.00 – Conference Opening Remarks by BRCC

10.15 – 11.30 – First Panel

11.30 – 12.00 – Coffee Break and Networking

12.00 – 13.00 – Second Panel

13.00 – 14.00 – Coffee Break and Networking

Event Speakers:

Prof. Marina Melescanu Imre, DMD, Phd – Faculty of Dental Medicine at UMF “Carol Davila” University, Bucharest

– Faculty of Dental Medicine at UMF “Carol Davila” University, Bucharest Dr. Cosmin Teasdale, DMD – Principal Dentist at Bucharest British Dental Place

– Principal Dentist at Bucharest British Dental Place Ana-Raluca Chisu – Founder – KinetoBebe

– Founder – KinetoBebe Shajjad Haider Rizvi MBE – CEO of Resysten International]

– CEO of Resysten International] Ciprian Bujor – Chief Strategy Officer at Telios Care

Event Moderator: Charlie Crocker – Chief Partner Officer of Telios Care SA

Reasons to attend the conference:

Network and engage with peers and top executives from your industry.

Get an up-to-date understanding on the latest topics, industry drivers and market trends and meet with industry leaders implementing sustainable practices.

Interact with fellow attendees and speakers during the live Q&As.

Listen to our inspirational guest speakers and stay connected with leading industry trends in the healthcare environment.

Learn from key experts on managing and promoting patient care solutions and explore how companies are using telehealth and digital solutions to offer a more customer-centric approach through various case studies.

Event Partners: Groupama, Universitatea de Medicină și Farmacie „Carol Davila” & Thaico Spa

Media Partners: Ziarul Bursa, TheBizz, eventsmax, Romania Insider, BDR Associates and Tarus Media

Find out more information about the event and registration can be found on the BRCC website.

*This is a Press Release.