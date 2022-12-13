The future of reproductive medicine, now available at Gynera Floreasca Park

News from Companies

Patients who are fighting infertility and couples trying to conceive can now find multiple medical solutions right here, in Romania, at the newest most modern center of reproductive medicine, recently launched in Bucharest Floreasca Park. The clinic’s unique concept offers an integrated approach to fertility and pregnancy under the same roof.

The fertility issue is still a tabu in Romania, even if it affects 1 out of 6 couples who are trying to have a baby. Fortunately, today there are innovative treatments available, ready to shape the future of medicine.

With 15 years of experience in reproductive medical breakthroughs in Romania, with more than 3000 babies born after IVF treatments (in vitro fertilization) and success rates topping the average European data, Gynera clinic integrates in the same facility both prophylactic methods and the most advanced multidisciplinary treatments, in the safest and most comfortable conditions.

The new Gynera Floreasca Park center introduces personalized medicine and technological premieres relying on artificial intelligence, advanced genetics, original programs, as well as strategic partnerships with FutureLife international group of clinics, for future reproductive challenges – single patients and LGBTQ+ community members.

“The most advanced technologies in this field are accessible to both medical professionals and the general public, as if they embark on a trip to the future. These new solutions will definitely be a gamechanger for society and the traditional family and will push the limits of assisted reproduction towards what we can only imagine today” said Dr. Laura Dracea, President of SRFRA (Romanian Society for Fertility and Assisted Reproduction), founder and director of Gynera Fertility Clinic, member of the Future Life International Medical Board.

All the technologies, programs and services needed to become parents are available within the clinic, in an integrated and coherent manner: testing partners’ DNA compatibility and other advanced genetic testing, In Vitro Fertilization, reproductive cells and embryos banking, cutting edge maternal-fetal medicine, endocrinological screening, andrology, sexology, genetics, nutrition, cardiology, immunology, counseling and support programs, psychotherapy, acupuncture, pregnancy and birth training.

The place where science creates miracles

Gynera Floreasca Park offers a generous space both friendly and comfortable, with premium facilities and multiple safety systems.

The center benefits from unique international partnership opportunities for treatments, research and development through the FutureLife group, educational platforms for patients and professionals, recreational facilities and even an urban garden, for a relaxed patient mindset.

#WelcomeLife - the scientific launch event

The new clinic launch was preceded by a unique scientific event reuniting medical professionals, authorities, media, and patients' organizations.

Under the #WelcomeLife concept, Prof. Simon Fishel, one of the pioneers involved in conceiving the first IVF child in history, as well as other visionary specialists presented innovative technologies including artificial intelligence, embryo selection for preventing cancer and other severe illness, programs dedicated to unconventional families, the new test for preventing spontaneous miscarriage due to the genetic male profile.

All guests had access to the medicine of the future, by discovering backstage innovations through a private tour and real stories following successful procedures. For example, Valentina Pelinel, one of the mothers who shared her personal experience of having 3 children with the help of IVF created one of a kind moment by appearing in person, next to her virtual, holographic image.

Gynera Floreasca Park Reproductive Medicine Center

Gynera is the first specialized assisted reproductive clinic in Romania, with a history of 15 years of successful outcomes, constants medical contributions, innovations and breakthroughs in IVF procedures.

The expertise and patient centered approach have led to outstanding results materialized in the birth of the largest number of IVF children in the country – over 3000 until today.

Gynera is the only Romanian fertility clinic member of FutureLife, international leader in reproductive medicine and genetics services. Through this membership, it benefits from support offered by renowned centers in 9 European countries, as well as from major investors in the global financial market, interested in promoting the medicine of the future.

FutureLife

FutureLife is one of the largest and most dynamic reproductive medicine and genetics groups worldwide. Its footprint lies in different countries with various cultures and legislative frameworks, which extends significant collaboration opportunities for highest standard treatments, education, and research.

- This is a press release.