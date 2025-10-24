Future of Boards – Awards Gala 2025 celebrates boards and leaders shaping the leadership of tomorrow

Partner Content

On October 30, 2025, Envisia will host the 3rd edition of the Future of Boards Gala. The event brings together board members, executives, and governance ecosystem partners for an evening dedicated to recognizing responsible leadership, corporate governance, and high-performing boards. The six award categories celebrate individuals and boards who, through courageous decisions and integrity, create long-term value for the economy and society.

At a time when trust in institutions is fragile, the role of boards goes beyond decision-making — it reaches into integrity, vision, and contribution to the common good. The Future of Boards Gala by Envisia recognizes the people and boards that raise the bar: those who make bold decisions, build trust, and shape resilient institutions focused on long-term value.

Carmen Micu, CEO & Co-Founder Envisia: “The Future of Boards Gala is the expression of a community that actively invests in the professionalization of its members and that turns high standards into real impact. We celebrate boards and leaders who put people and sustainable outcomes first. For us, board education and professional collaboration are the most powerful tools to rebuild trust.”

The 2025 edition will also mark the launch of Volume II of “Chronicles from the Boardroom – A Romanian Perspective”, featuring research conducted by certified professionals in the Master in Board Practice & Directorship program delivered by Envisia & Henley Business School.

The gala will open with a keynote conversation moderated by Prof. Lorenzo Fioramonti (political scientist, Academic Director at NATIVA Campus, former Minister of Education in Italy, Member of the Club of Rome), joined by Dr. Daniel David, Minister of Education and Research in Romania, and Dr. Victoria Hurth, global expert in governance and purpose-driven leadership and coordinator of the ISO 37011 international standard for purpose-driven organizations. The dialogue, titled “How Responsible Governance Can Rebuild the Social Contract,” will explore how institutions can reconnect with society and the role of boards in regaining public legitimacy. The panel will put forward visions that go beyond compliance, redefining legitimacy and ethical leadership, with a strong focus on education and the role of professional communities in systemic change.

Awards & Jury

The awards highlight excellence in governance and contributions to the public good, recognizing both outstanding board performance and the leadership of their members.

6 award categories at the 2025 edition: Board of the Year • Non-Executive Director of the Year • Boards in Family-Owned Businesses • Excellence in Board Education – Professor Andrew Kakabadse Award• Public Stewardship • Community Contributor.

The selection of winners follows a transparent process and professional evaluation by a distinguished jury of governance experts, independent directors, and academic partners. Each category is evaluated by a dedicated committee (3 members), followed by a joint calibration and final validation by the Grand Jury.

Grand Jury: Lorenzo Fioramonti (Chair), Anca Dragu, Ramona Chiriac, Patrick Dunne.

Category Committees:

Community Contributor: Carmen Micu (CEO & Co-Founder Envisia), Georgeta Dendrino (Managing Partner, Interact), Codrin Scutaru (CEO, Public Affairs Solutions).

Non-Executive Director of the Year: Neil McGregor (Independent Non-Executive Director, Purcari Wineries), Marius Perşinaru (Entrepreneur, Consultant & Non-Executive Director), Ștefan Nanu (Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Member of the Audit & Nomination Committees, Romanian Investment and Development Bank).

Public Stewardship: Alexandru Petrescu (President, Financial Supervisory Authority), Gabriela Hârțescu (Dean & Founding Member, Envisia), Mihai Precup (Board Member, National Company Romanian Post).

Excellence in Board Education – Professor Andrew Kakabadse Award: Costel Negricea (Rector, Romanian-American University), Gabriela Hârțescu (Dean & Founding Member, Envisia), Nada Kakabadse (Professor in Governance & Ethics, Henley Business School).

Board of the Year: Andrei Gemeneanu (Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Morphosis Capital), Sergiu Oprescu (Chairman of the Supervisory Board, UniCredit Bank Romania), Adriana Lobdă (Co-Founder, Envisia).

Boards in Family-Owned Businesses: Adriana Lobdă (Co-Founder, Envisia), Mihaela Hârșan (Secretary General, Family Business Network Romania), Carmen Micu (CEO & Co-Founder, Envisia).

A community of leaders Future of Boards is also the gathering of an active and growing community: over 300 top professionals — from non-executive directors to government and business representatives — will meet in a space carefully curated by Envisia, where continuous learning, practice exchange, and meaningful collaborations become the engine of change.

Partners

Institutional Partners: Bucharest Stock Exchange, Family Business Network, Association of Fund Managers, Aspen Institute Romania, British Romanian Chamber of Commerce, French Romanian Chamber of Commerce, Romanian Association of Regional Development Agencies, ROPEA.

Visionary Partner: BRD Romania

Ally Partner: Electrica SA

Contributor Partners: SAI Muntenia Invest, RomGaz, Ursus Breweries, Regina Maria, Evergent, Moore Romania, Transgaz

Logistics & Creative Partners: InterAct, Future Station, Public Affairs Solutions, Enache Pirtea & Asociații, Positive Communication

Venue Host: InterContinental Athénée Palace

About Envisia

Envisia is the first business school in Romania dedicated to corporate governance and the professionalization of board members. Around it, a dynamic community of alumni and leaders has emerged, accelerating learning and collaboration.

Through internationally accredited programs — including the globally recognized postgraduate program co-delivered with Henley Business School — and nationally accredited programs such as “Corporate Governance that Creates Value” (the only program of its kind accredited by the Ministry of Education and Research and ANC, delivered in partnership with the Bucharest Stock Exchange and the Romanian-American University), as well as masterclasses and media projects like the Governance Academy, Envisia develops leaders who turn the principles of good governance into performance and trust.

More information: www.envisia.eu

*This is a press release.