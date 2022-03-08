Frontex to send border police officers, equipment to Romania

The European Border and Coast Guard Agency Frontex will send more than 150 border police officers to Romania to support the local authorities in their activity on the border with Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, the Romanian Border Police said.

This is part of the Terra 2022 operation, and comes at the request of the Romanian authorities “because of the Ukraine situation and the dynamic situation of those entering the country from the two states.”

Besides staff, Frontex will also send 60 surveillance cameras, 45 patrolling vehicles and aerial surveillance equipment.

The Joint Operation Terra 2022 takes place across 12 EU member states and cover 62 border crossing points. In total, more than 450 standing corps officers from 28 EU and Schengen countries support national authorities with border management.

The aim of the operation is “to strengthen border control at EU’s land borders, assist countries in fighting cross-border crime and strengthen EU’s internal security.”

(Photo: Casian Mitu/ Inquam Photos)

