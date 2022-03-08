Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 11:34
Social

Frontex to send border police officers, equipment to Romania

08 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Border and Coast Guard Agency Frontex will send more than 150 border police officers to Romania to support the local authorities in their activity on the border with Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, the Romanian Border Police said.

This is part of the Terra 2022 operation, and comes at the request of the Romanian authorities “because of the Ukraine situation and the dynamic situation of those entering the country from the two states.”

Besides staff, Frontex will also send 60 surveillance cameras, 45 patrolling vehicles and aerial surveillance equipment.

The Joint Operation Terra 2022 takes place across 12 EU member states and cover 62 border crossing points. In total, more than 450 standing corps officers from 28 EU and Schengen countries support national authorities with border management.

The aim of the operation is “to strengthen border control at EU’s land borders, assist countries in fighting cross-border crime and strengthen EU’s internal security.”

(Photo: Casian Mitu/ Inquam Photos)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
#Ukraine
Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 03/04/2022 - 08:57
04 March 2022
Politics
EC president: Romania will host an EU civil protection hub for Ukraine
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 11:34
Social

Frontex to send border police officers, equipment to Romania

08 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Border and Coast Guard Agency Frontex will send more than 150 border police officers to Romania to support the local authorities in their activity on the border with Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, the Romanian Border Police said.

This is part of the Terra 2022 operation, and comes at the request of the Romanian authorities “because of the Ukraine situation and the dynamic situation of those entering the country from the two states.”

Besides staff, Frontex will also send 60 surveillance cameras, 45 patrolling vehicles and aerial surveillance equipment.

The Joint Operation Terra 2022 takes place across 12 EU member states and cover 62 border crossing points. In total, more than 450 standing corps officers from 28 EU and Schengen countries support national authorities with border management.

The aim of the operation is “to strengthen border control at EU’s land borders, assist countries in fighting cross-border crime and strengthen EU’s internal security.”

(Photo: Casian Mitu/ Inquam Photos)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
#Ukraine
Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 03/04/2022 - 08:57
04 March 2022
Politics
EC president: Romania will host an EU civil protection hub for Ukraine
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 March 2022
Social
COVID-19: Romania will end state of alert and start lifting pandemic restrictions
28 February 2022
Social
#StandWithUkraine: War splits Ukrainian families as women and children seek safety in Romania and Europe
28 February 2022
Politics
More NATO resources consolidate in Romania following response force activation
28 February 2022
Social
Solidarity with Ukraine: How you can help refugees coming to Romania & where to donate
24 February 2022
Politics
President: Romania won’t be drawn in the military conflict in Ukraine!
01 March 2022
RI +
Work & travel: Romanian-born Irina Papuc, a full-time digital nomad running a fully remote company
16 February 2022
RI +
When a foreign country feels like home: A Spaniard’s special connection to Romania
07 February 2022
RI +
Romanian startup plans to take its AI-based x-ray analysis software to Western Europe and further