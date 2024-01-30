Freshful by eMAG doubles deliveries to nearly 30 mln items in 2023

Freshful by eMAG, the first 100% online hypermarket in Romania, reported it delivered 29.8 million items in 2023, more than double the number of items delivered in 2022.

"For 2024, we also expect increases, given that the online segment is increasingly popular when it comes to FMCG shopping and fresh products," said Andrei Popescu, General Manager Freshful by eMAG, quoted by Bursa.ro.

A customer allocated an average budget of RON 2,372 (EUR 478) in 2023 for shopping and placed 7.5 orders. In the shopping cart, people load an average of 32 items for a single order.

The largest order came from a customer who bought 187 items from seven different product categories, totalling over RON 9,500 (EUR 1,900), and the most loyal customer placed 372 orders throughout last year.

The customers of the Genius service (offered by eMAG and providing for lower delivery cost against a monthly subscription) are the most active, representing approximately 70% of the total users of the Freshful service.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Freshful by eMAG)