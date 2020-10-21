Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 10/21/2020 - 14:31
Events

Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest offers free access to its outdoor screenings

21 October 2020
Access to outdoor screenings of the Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest festival will be free of charge, the organizers announced. Movies in the program will be screened at Verona Garden (located behind the Carturesti Verona bookstore) and on the terrace of the Museum of Recent Art. 

Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest returns with a new edition between October 23 and November 1. 

“Moviegoers will be greeted with tea, heaters, and, if necessary, blankets to ensure the necessary comfort, and wearing a mask is mandatory throughout the screenings that will begin at 19:00 in both locations,” the organizers said, Agerpres reported.

The list of movies to be screened at Carturesti Verona includes True Mothers by Naomi Kawase (on Friday, October 23), Le discours by Laurent Tirard (Saturday, October 24), Still the Water by Naomi Kawase (Sunday, October 25), La Vérité by Hirokazu Koreeda (Monday, October 26), Été 85 de François Ozon (Tuesday, October 27), Mandibules by Quentin Dupieux (Wednesday, October 28), Magnus Von Horn’s Sweat (Thursday, October 29), Naomi Kawase’s Sweet Bean (Friday, October 30), Malmkrog de Cristi Puiu (Saturday, October 31), and Thomas Vinterberg’s Another Round (Sunday, November 1). 

Another Round, Été 85, and Le discours will also be screened on the terrace of the Museum of Recent Art (MARe) on October 23, 24, and 25. Participants in the screenings will also receive a ticket from MARe, which they can use to visit the museum until the end of the year. 

Further details are available at filmedefestival.ro.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest)

