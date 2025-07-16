Defense

France to nearly triple troops in Romania to 4,000

16 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The French-led group's strength will increase from 1,500 troops to approximately 4,000, and NATO's reinforced forward battle group in Romania will thus be expanded to brigade level, according to Bursa.ro and Antena3.ro

The increase in the number of military personnel comes against the backdrop of the growing threat posed by Russia to NATO countries on the eastern flank, the source adds.

"I am approaching the end of my mission in Romania. It is important to know that there will be continuity. I was the first French general in NATO to be operationally deployed in Romania. Part of my mission was to personalize the deployment, meaning the transition from battle group level to brigade level: from 1,000 - 1,500 soldiers currently deployed to 4,000 soldiers who will be deployed in Romania," said General Loic Girard, France's High Military Representative in Romania, according to Antena3CNN.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Alex Nicodim)

Normal
Defense

France to nearly triple troops in Romania to 4,000

16 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The French-led group's strength will increase from 1,500 troops to approximately 4,000, and NATO's reinforced forward battle group in Romania will thus be expanded to brigade level, according to Bursa.ro and Antena3.ro

The increase in the number of military personnel comes against the backdrop of the growing threat posed by Russia to NATO countries on the eastern flank, the source adds.

"I am approaching the end of my mission in Romania. It is important to know that there will be continuity. I was the first French general in NATO to be operationally deployed in Romania. Part of my mission was to personalize the deployment, meaning the transition from battle group level to brigade level: from 1,000 - 1,500 soldiers currently deployed to 4,000 soldiers who will be deployed in Romania," said General Loic Girard, France's High Military Representative in Romania, according to Antena3CNN.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Alex Nicodim)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

16 July 2025
Transport
Romanian environment minister announces “salvaged” RON 200 mln scrappage scheme for cars
16 July 2025
Society
Survey: Nearly 90% of Romanians are proud of their country, only half believe it offers a future for their children
16 July 2025
Macro
Romania among countries projected to see sharp GDP, labor productivity decline due to heat
16 July 2025
Healthcare
Bucharest City Hall hosts blood donation drive on July 21
16 July 2025
Politics
Romanian government reportedly plans staff cuts of up to 40% in prime minister's office and secretariat
16 July 2025
Macro
Fitch issues moderate note on Romania's fiscal package one month ahead of country update
15 July 2025
Transport
A7 and A8 highway segments in Romania lose Resilience Facility funding due to delays, minister says
15 July 2025
Society
Romania ranks first in EU in terms of citizens living in another member state