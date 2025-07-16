France to nearly triple troops in Romania to 4,000

The French-led group's strength will increase from 1,500 troops to approximately 4,000, and NATO's reinforced forward battle group in Romania will thus be expanded to brigade level, according to Bursa.ro and Antena3.ro.

The increase in the number of military personnel comes against the backdrop of the growing threat posed by Russia to NATO countries on the eastern flank, the source adds.

"I am approaching the end of my mission in Romania. It is important to know that there will be continuity. I was the first French general in NATO to be operationally deployed in Romania. Part of my mission was to personalize the deployment, meaning the transition from battle group level to brigade level: from 1,000 - 1,500 soldiers currently deployed to 4,000 soldiers who will be deployed in Romania," said General Loic Girard, France's High Military Representative in Romania, according to Antena3CNN.

