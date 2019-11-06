More Romanian museums join Google Arts & Culture platform

Google Arts & Culture, the online platform offering access to historical and cultural patrimony from around the world, has added four new partners from Romania.

They are the National Cotroceni Museum in Bucharest, Peleș Castle, the National Moldova Museum Complex in Iași and Semne Cusute Association. The four entities have digitized their art collections and published them on Google Arts & Culture.

Peleș Castle (pictured), one of the most beautiful and visited in the country, showcases five exhibitions exploring the edifice and the art collections it owns, from paintings to silverware and wooden objects. Of these, two exhibitions focus on the castle’s history, architecture and interiors.

Cotroceni Museum presents two exhibitions, one dedicated to the history of the place and one to Romanian art, titled “Romanian Painting in the 20th Century.”

Meanwhile, the Moldova Museum Complex showcases five digital art exhibitions, with the most important one presenting the first art collection in Romania. In its turn, Semne Cusute Association has added an exhibition that looks at the craft of sewing traditional Romanian shirts.

The Google Arts & Culture platform currently counts 17 partners from Romania. A part of the exhibitions they present will be showcased in the European Year of Cultural Heritage, an initiative celebrating European culture. A new interface, titled Culture Connects Us, brings stories and 360 degree images from 800 museums from all over Europe, in addition to art works. Among them are Romanian exhibitions such as the ones of the Cotroceni Museum or Semne Cusute Association, but also images from the Parliament Palace.

Overall, Google Arts & Culture gathers over 1,800 cultural institutions in 80 countries and over 2,000 online exhibitions.

(Photo courtesy of Grayling PR)