Fortim: Real estate investments in Romania on the rise despite Corona-crisis

The real estate investment market in Romania has been on an upward trend over the past three years, not influenced by the pandemic, according to a study conducted by Fortim TA, a member of the BNP Paribas Real Estate Alliance.

The total volume of investments in the Romanian real estate market was EUR 919.5 mln in 2021, up 4% from the previous year.

Furthermore, the figure was larger than in 2019 as well.

“The year 2021 was an excellent year for the real estate investment market in Romania, with a total of EUR 919.5 mln aggregated value, given that the total transactions reached EUR 884.6 mln in 2020 and EUR 714.2 mln in 2020, according to the study. By market segment, the office buildings segment were mostly targeted by investors, followed by the industrial segment the retail segment (malls and shopping centres). The fourth most active segment was that of hotels. Last but not least, there was the public sector," said Nicolae Ciobanu, Managing Partner - Head of Advisory Fortim Trusted Advisors, a member of the BNP Paribas Real Estate Alliance.

(Photo: Yunkiphotoshot/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com