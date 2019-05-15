Ro Insider
Romanian IT company opens office in Chicago
15 May 2019
Romanian software services company Fortech has opened a flagship sales and consultancy office in downtown Chicago. It will support its U.S. clients, which make up about 45% of the company’s commercial portfolio.

The office will accommodate a multidisciplinary team of the company’s technology architects, consultants or client executives, “who work with U.S. clients and prospects on all things digital.” The offer for the U.S. market spans the end-to-end spectrum of the software life-cycle from business analysis, UI/UX, application development, testing, DevOps, maintenance or project management. 

The office is located in downtown Chicago, in the 300 LaSalle N. high-rise.

“We have a history of over 15 years as tech partners for both large and small U.S. companies, for whom we act as an integrated part of their engineering ecosystem, under a flexible engagement model. About 45% of our portfolio is comprised of US clients. They come from a variety of sectors, including financial, healthcare, eCommerce, ITC and others,”Călin Văduva, Fortech’s CEO, said. “Setting up an office in Chicago today is core to our strategy and reiterates our longstanding commitment to both our existing clients and to prospects in the region, who are considering potential technology partners.”

“We have learned that any technological intervention involves changes at the client organization. Hence, we employ a consultative approach accompanying the client in their software buying process and through the software development lifecycle. Being on the ground in Chicago, will allow us to enhance communication with clients and prospects alike, all along the journey,” Alex Dima, vice president at Fortech, added.

Headquartered in Cluj-Napoca, in western Romania, Fortech has regional offices in Iasi, Oradea, and Brasov. With over 700 software engineers and growing, Fortech has been repeatedly recognized in EY and Deloitte rankings for its entrepreneurial and fast-growing evolution.

The company provides full stack custom software development services, with extensive experience in solutions for financial, healthcare, automotive, manufacturing, eCommerce, IoT, and the Cloud. Among its clients are T-Systems, Swisscom, Symantec or Pfizer.

