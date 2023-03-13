Former head of Romanian Boxing Federation Rudel Obreja dies at 57

Dinamo Bucharest Sports Club announced this weekend that Rudel Obreja, the former president of the Romanian Boxing Federation (FR Box), died at age 57.

Born on August 6, 1965, in Galați, Rudel Obreja was a professional boxer. He won a bronze medal at the 1989 World Championship and a silver medal at the 1989 European Championship. He was also a multiple-time winner of the Golden Belt and the national title. Obreja competed in the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles as well.

"Former Dinamo champion Rudel Obreja passed away today at the age of 57. The announcement was made by his family," CS Dinamo wrote in a Facebook post cited by HotNews.

In 2004, Obreja was elected president of the Romanian Boxing Federation, while also holding various positions in the European and international amateur boxing federations

In April 2022, Rudel Obreja was sentenced to five years in prison in the Gala Bute case after a lengthy trial. He was convicted of money laundering, tax evasion, and complicity in bribery. A few months later, the Ilfov Tribunal ruled that the sentence could be interrupted, as Obreja had metastatic cancer and needed appropriate treatment.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Octav Ganea)