Former financial inspector takes over as CEO of Carrefour Romania

French executive Jean Richard de Latour, 37, was named CEO of Carrefour Romania, the second-biggest retail group in the country. He replaces Jean-Baptiste Dernoncourt, who has managed Carrefour’s local operations for six years.

The new CEO comes from France, where he was Regional Operational Director and coordinated the operations of 53 hypermarkets.

“It’s an honor and a challenge for me to run Carrefour’s operations in Romania, one of the most important countries in Carrefour Group,” de Latour said, local Profit.ro reported.

He has been working for Carrefour since January 2013. Before that, he was an inspector at the Inspectorate General of Finances, an interdepartemental auditing and supervisory body in France. He graduated the famous Ecole Nationale d’Administration.

Carrefour Romania had sales of EUR 993 million (VAT included) in the first half of this year, up 5% over the same period of 2017. Romania is the group’s sixth-biggest market in Europe.

