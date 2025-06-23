Former AUR leader launches new conservative party in Romania

Claudiu Târziu, a former leader and co-founder of the far-right party Alliance for the Union of Romanians, or AUR, launched a new conservative party on Saturday, June 21, in opposition to the announced centrist government.

Named The Conservative Action party, the new formation “will harshly sanction every deviation of this treacherous coalition,” the leadership said in a press release, referring to the incoming pro-EU government.

“On Saturday, June 21, we launched Conservative Action, together with hundreds of supporters, amid an extraordinary team of founders and backers! Every stage of the political construction we began yesterday will be executed precisely and professionally in the upcoming period. We take on the role of opposition party with responsibility and will harshly sanction every deviation of this treacherous coalition,” Târziu wrote on his Facebook page.

The new party aims to have representatives in every county within Romania, as well as in every locality.

“Our goal is to set up the best-organized political structure in Romania, both at the central level and especially in the territory,” Târziu stated.

Back in April, Claudiu Târziu, a member of the European Parliament, announced his resignation from AUR. He denounced what he described as the increasingly authoritarian leadership of AUR president and then-presidential candidate George Simion.

Claudiu Târziu, regarded as AUR's principal ideologist, said the party was becoming "the George Simion Party," a dictatorial regime that prioritized loyalty over strategy or principles.

(Photo source: Claudiu Tarziu on Facebook)