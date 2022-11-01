Business

Forex lending turns dominant in Romania for first time in past decade

01 November 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The flow of new corporate loans denominated in euros rose to EUR 795 mln (RON 3.9 bln, the highest level in 13 years) in September, surpassing for the first time in the last decade the flow of new corporate loans denominated in local currency (RON), Ziarul Financiar reported based on data from the national bank BNR.

A larger volume of corporate loans denominated in euros, of around EUR 863 mln, was previously reported in December 2009.

At the same time, for the first time in the last decade, the volume of new corporate loans in euros exceeded the monthly volume of new corporate loans in RON, which was RON 2.8 bln in September.

In 2022, the interest rates for the local currency jumped under the circumstances of rampant inflation, approaching 16% in September. The high-interest rates consequently reduced the appetite for loans in RON and were conducive to foreign currency loans, where the interest rates are lower.

For new corporate loans in RON, the average interest rate rose in September to over 9.8% (from below 5% in 2021), triple the interest rate on corporate loans in euros of 3.4%.

In the first 9 months of 2022, companies took new loans in RON and euros of RON 53.4 bln, 29% more compared to the same period in 2021.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

Forex lending turns dominant in Romania for first time in past decade

01 November 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The flow of new corporate loans denominated in euros rose to EUR 795 mln (RON 3.9 bln, the highest level in 13 years) in September, surpassing for the first time in the last decade the flow of new corporate loans denominated in local currency (RON), Ziarul Financiar reported based on data from the national bank BNR.

A larger volume of corporate loans denominated in euros, of around EUR 863 mln, was previously reported in December 2009.

At the same time, for the first time in the last decade, the volume of new corporate loans in euros exceeded the monthly volume of new corporate loans in RON, which was RON 2.8 bln in September.

In 2022, the interest rates for the local currency jumped under the circumstances of rampant inflation, approaching 16% in September. The high-interest rates consequently reduced the appetite for loans in RON and were conducive to foreign currency loans, where the interest rates are lower.

For new corporate loans in RON, the average interest rate rose in September to over 9.8% (from below 5% in 2021), triple the interest rate on corporate loans in euros of 3.4%.

In the first 9 months of 2022, companies took new loans in RON and euros of RON 53.4 bln, 29% more compared to the same period in 2021.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

01 November 2022
Business
Finnish group Nokian Tyres will invest EUR 650 mln in greenfield factory in Romania after Russia exit
26 October 2022
RI +
How to heal covert scars for half of your life: Top Romanian model about his secret to success
21 October 2022
Eco
WWF opens rural eco-hub in Romania’s Carpathian Mountains
20 October 2022
Tech
Google opens new office in downtown Bucharest
18 October 2022
Politics
European Parliament backs resolution calling for Romania, Bulgaria to be admitted into Schengen
14 October 2022
Social
Romanian scientist at Stanford leads research on human brain cells being transplanted into rats
12 October 2022
Politics
Bill barring convicted felons from public office passed into law in Romania
12 October 2022
Social
Romanian woman testifies in the Council of Europe about the traumas she experienced in a Communist orphanage