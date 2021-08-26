Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Forever Hit festival brings 80s-90s music stars to Bucharest next month

26 August 2021
Forever Hit, a special event dedicated to 80s-90s music, will take place in Bucharest next month. The festival will be held at the National Arena on September 18.

The lineup includes several music stars of that period, such as Sandra, Alphaville, Dr. Alban, SNAP!, Ice MC, Haddaway, Nana, and No Mercy, according to News.ro.

Access cards were put on sale online at Foreverhit.ro and Bileteacum.ro. Further details are available here.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Editor's picks