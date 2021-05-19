Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 05/19/2021 - 08:09
Business

Foreign investors see Romania's legislative environment "more predictable"

19 May 2021
Nearly one-third of the foreign investors in Romania (31.1%) see the legislative framework as "more predictable," the highest share since 2016, according to a survey conducted by the Foreign Investors Council (FIC) among its members.

The number of those seeing the regulatory framework as "less predictable" dropped to 22.2%, the lowest ever since the polls started being conducted in 2015.

Foreign investors' perception over the predictability of the legislative framework in Romania plunged to a minimum in March 2018, after the Social Democratic Government endorsed the emergency ordinance (OUG) 114/2017 that prompted major concerns in several key industrial sectors such as energy and telecom. At that time, the balance of negative to positive views (0% positive views) reached 90pp - while in March 2021, the balance rose to positive 9pp.

The rest of the survey's outcomes are somehow expected: the companies expect bigger business volume and turnover (after a difficult year), and they plan to invest more.

The investors expect their business to grow rather on the local market (62% of the total) than on the foreign market (36%), while overall, 60% of them expect better business over the coming 12 months. It is not an impressive share comparable to that posted in March 2019, and it suggests that many foreign investors actually saw their business shrinking significantly in 2020.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/17/2021 - 12:06
17 February 2021
RI +
Two Swiss investors make premium Angus beef in the green meadows of Transylvania
Normal
