Foreign direct investment in Romania goes up by a third in first four months

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Romania increased by 34% in the first four months of 2022 compared with the same period of last year to EUR 3.15 bln, according to data released by Romania’s National Bank (BNR).

Most of the FDI volume, some EUR 3.03 bln, consisted in equity investments (including reinvested earnings), while net intra-group loans totaled EUR 118 mln.

In April, the net inflows reached EUR 850 million.

The BNR data is consistent with the information from the National Trade Registry’s Office (ONRC), which shows that the number of new companies with foreign capital registered in Romania in the first four months of this year was some 28% higher compared with the same period of 2022.

At the end of April, there were over 239,000 Romanian companies with foreign shareholders, almost 1% more than at the end of 2021, and the nominal value of the shares (social capital) held by foreign investors in these companies totaled EUR 51.12 bln, up by EUR 420 mln compared with December.

The methodologies used by BNR and ONRC differ as they measure different indicators. However, both show a positive evolution in foreign investments in the first four months of this year.

