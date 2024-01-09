Romania-produced Ford Puma was best-sold car in the UK last year

Romania-produced model Ford Puma was the best-selling vehicle in the UK market, according to data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), the association of car manufacturers and traders in Great Britain, quoted by Economica.net.

More specifically, the British registered 49,591 Ford Puma units last year, over 6,000 more than the model in second place – the Nissan Qashqai (43,321 units) and 2.6% of the total car sales in the UK.

The third position of the ranking was occupied by the Vauxhall Corsa - the British sibling of the Opel Corsa - with 40,816 units.

The top 10 of the British car market is completed, in order, by Kia Sportage (36,135 units), Tesla Model Y (35,899 units), Hyundai Tucson (34,469 units), Mini (33,385 units), Nissan Juke (31,745 units), Audi A3 (30,159 units), and the Vauxhall Mokka (29,984 units).

In addition to the success achieved with Puma, the Ford dealership in the UK is also proud of achieving the first position in the ranking of commercial vehicle registrations with the Ford Transit Custom. The UK market climbed to 1,903,054 units in 2023, 17.9% more than the previous year. This result makes 2023 the best year for the UK market since 2019 so far.

(Photo source: Media.ford.com)