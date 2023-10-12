Ford Otosan to launch production of two new models at its Romanian factory

On October 24, the Ford Otosan Craiova plant will officially start production of the new Transit and Tourneo Courier models alongside Puma, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Ford Otosan Craiova has already begun assembling the first units of the new Tourneo Courier generations during the summer of this year, and from the second part of July, dealers can receive orders for the first units produced in Craiova.

Officially, the production of the new Transit and Tourneo Courier will start in the second part of this year, while their electric versions are expected in the second part of 2024.

The group announced that in 2023, it will recruit 1,300 new employees in Craiova, to bring the total number of employees to 6,500 amid the increase in production capacity from 250,000 to 272,000 units.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Adel Al-Haddad)