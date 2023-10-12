Transport

Ford Otosan to launch production of two new models at its Romanian factory

12 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

On October 24, the Ford Otosan Craiova plant will officially start production of the new Transit and Tourneo Courier models alongside Puma, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Ford Otosan Craiova has already begun assembling the first units of the new Tourneo Courier generations during the summer of this year, and from the second part of July, dealers can receive orders for the first units produced in Craiova.

Officially, the production of the new Transit and Tourneo Courier will start in the second part of this year, while their electric versions are expected in the second part of 2024.

The group announced that in 2023, it will recruit 1,300 new employees in Craiova, to bring the total number of employees to 6,500 amid the increase in production capacity from 250,000 to 272,000 units. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Adel Al-Haddad)

Read next
Normal
Transport

Ford Otosan to launch production of two new models at its Romanian factory

12 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

On October 24, the Ford Otosan Craiova plant will officially start production of the new Transit and Tourneo Courier models alongside Puma, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Ford Otosan Craiova has already begun assembling the first units of the new Tourneo Courier generations during the summer of this year, and from the second part of July, dealers can receive orders for the first units produced in Craiova.

Officially, the production of the new Transit and Tourneo Courier will start in the second part of this year, while their electric versions are expected in the second part of 2024.

The group announced that in 2023, it will recruit 1,300 new employees in Craiova, to bring the total number of employees to 6,500 amid the increase in production capacity from 250,000 to 272,000 units. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Adel Al-Haddad)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 October 2023
Opinions
Guest post: Nobody is coming to save journalism. Ten thoughts about the state of media in Romania
10 October 2023
Politics
Romanian, Ukrainian presidents agree to upgrade relations, continue cooperation during meeting in Bucharest
29 September 2023
Culture
Via Transilvanica: Long-distance trail in Romania wins Public Choice prize at 2023 European Heritage Awards
29 September 2023
People
Romanian wins America’s Got Talent and USD 1 million prize
15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion