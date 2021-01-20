Profile picture for user andreich
Business

Delivery service foodpanda launches own shops in Romania

20 January 2021
foodpanda Romania, the local subsidiary of international food delivery service foodpanda, part of Delivery Hero group, has brought its pandamart food store concept on the local market. Romania thus becomes the 24th country where pandamart shops operate.

The first two such shops currently operate in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca, but the company plans to expand the network to Oradea, Targu Mures, Pitesti, Ploiesti and Iasi by the end of this year.

The products sold through pandamart shops aim to address the customers' immediate needs, such as food and drinks, cosmetics and cleaning products, baby products and pet food, and can be delivered within half an hour. These products complement the offers of the large retail stores listed on the foodpanda platform, the company says.

"The main advantage for users who order from pandamart is the ultra-fast delivery time, which is possible through the operation of our own stocks and our well-developed fleet of suppliers," said Andreea Petrisor, managing director foodpanda Romania.

In related news, foodpanda has added to its portfolio of partners the Help Net pharmacies. The platform's customers in the 27 Romanian cities will soon have the opportunity to choose from among 2,000 OTC medicines, vitamins, supplements, and cosmetics and have them delivered within 30 minutes. The option will be available for the beginning in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Brasov, Galati, and Oradea and will be implemented in all the 27 Romanian cities served by foodpanda by the end of March.

This is the first chain of pharmacies in foodpanda's local portfolio.

The company also recently signed an agreement with Auchan. The deliveries from Auchan will initially be possible in Brasov and Iasi to be later expanded to the whole country in the first quarter of 2021.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/foodpanda)

