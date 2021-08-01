Delivery service foodpanda seals partnership with Auchan Romania

Auchan Retail Romania, the local division of French group Auchan, has signed a partnership with food delivery platform foodpanda.

The agreement allows foodpanda users to order products from Auchan stores and have them delivered at home.

The products available in the application are part of a wide selection of categories, including dairy, sausages, meat, fish, groceries, beverages, fruits and vegetables, bakery, confectionery, intended products personal care, for pets, for leisure, home and cleaning, for the garden and exterior, toys, but also household appliances, hi-tech products, multimedia or from the car segment.

The service will initially be available in Brasov and Iasi and will be expanded to the whole country in the first quarter of 2021.

