Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 01/08/2021 - 08:05
Business

Delivery service foodpanda seals partnership with Auchan Romania

08 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Auchan Retail Romania, the local division of French group Auchan, has signed a partnership with food delivery platform foodpanda.

The agreement allows foodpanda users to order products from Auchan stores and have them delivered at home.

The products available in the application are part of a wide selection of categories, including dairy, sausages, meat, fish, groceries, beverages, fruits and vegetables, bakery, confectionery, intended products personal care, for pets, for leisure, home and cleaning, for the garden and exterior, toys, but also household appliances, hi-tech products, multimedia or from the car segment.

The service will initially be available in Brasov and Iasi and will be expanded to the whole country in the first quarter of 2021.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Romania.auchan.ro)

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 01/08/2021 - 08:05
Business

Delivery service foodpanda seals partnership with Auchan Romania

08 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Auchan Retail Romania, the local division of French group Auchan, has signed a partnership with food delivery platform foodpanda.

The agreement allows foodpanda users to order products from Auchan stores and have them delivered at home.

The products available in the application are part of a wide selection of categories, including dairy, sausages, meat, fish, groceries, beverages, fruits and vegetables, bakery, confectionery, intended products personal care, for pets, for leisure, home and cleaning, for the garden and exterior, toys, but also household appliances, hi-tech products, multimedia or from the car segment.

The service will initially be available in Brasov and Iasi and will be expanded to the whole country in the first quarter of 2021.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Romania.auchan.ro)

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

06 January 2021
Events
Romania calendar: Top events to look forward to in 2021 - music, sports & more
05 January 2021
Capital markets
Two Romanian companies managed to double investors' money in a challenging year for the local stock market
04 January 2021
Social
Romanian public television’s New Year’s Eve special sparks scandal
30 December 2020
Business
Romania's new Government announces first economic measures
29 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s president promises more help for Moldova, including 200,000 doses of anti-COVID vaccine
29 December 2020
Business
German group DKV takes over Romanian independent fuel supplier Smart Diesel
29 December 2020
Business
Romania's biggest online retailer will pay EUR 6.7 mln fine for abuse of dominant position
28 December 2020
Social
Romania starts anti-COVID vaccination campaign