Romania extends food price-capping mechanism until March 2026

The Romanian government has approved an extension of the price-capping mechanism for basic agri-food products until March 31, 2026, the Ministry of Agriculture announced following the cabinet meeting on September 25.

The measure, first introduced in July 2023 through Government Emergency Ordinance (GEO) no. 67/2023, limits the commercial markup applied by producers, distributors, and retailers. While the final price of food is not directly regulated, the cap is intended to keep essential goods affordable, particularly for low-income households.

The mechanism has been prolonged several times since its introduction, most recently under GEO no. 34/2025, which was set to expire on September 30. The new ordinance extends the scheme for another six months.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, the decision maintains access to basic food products while protecting vulnerable consumers, supporting social equity, and aligning with the principles of the European Pillar of Social Rights.

Officials said the measure has contributed to lowering prices of targeted items, reducing consumer price indices, and increasing purchasing power.

“The measure proved beneficial, it contributed to a significant decrease in prices for the targeted products and, implicitly, to an increase in the purchasing power of the population, as well as to a reduction in consumer price indices,” the ministry stated.

The extension applies to all actors in the agri-food chain, including processors, distributors, and traders, but is primarily aimed at shielding end consumers.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Piman Khrutmuang/Dreamstime.com)