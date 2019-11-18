Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 11/18/2019 - 13:54
Entertainment
Food map reveals the most popular dishes in Romania
18 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A food map published by TasteAtlas has revealed the most popular dishes in Europe. In Romania, the top place is taken by mititei (also known as mici), but the list also includes other dishes that are very popular among Romanians.

Mititei is the closest thing to Romanian street food – a dish consisting of grilled ground meat rolls made from a combination of lamb, pork, beef, and seasonings such as thyme, anise, black pepper, and garlic. When translated to English, mititei means the small ones, referring to the small size of these skinless sausages,” TasteAtlas explains.

“A popular theory suggests that mititei were created when a well-known Bucharesti restaurant ran out of casings, and the chefs had to create a sausage to feed the hungry customers.”

Other popular dishes in Romania include Varza a la Cluj – an authentic Transylvanian specialty that consists of sour cabbage, minced meat, and rice; the Telemea de Ibanesti cheese; Tochitura Moldoveneasca - a traditional Romanian and Moldovan stew; the Sibiu Salami; Branza de Burduf - a traditional Romanian cheese made from sheep's milk; the Plescoi sausages; the Topoloveni plum jam; and the Ca-n Delta fish soup – popular in the Danube Delta region.

Elsewhere in Europe, the paella and the churros are popular dishes in Spain, the croissant is very popular in France, the gulyas is the top dish in Hungary, and the Wiener schnitzel is among the most popular dishes in Austria. Find the map here.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 158351734 © Vlad Ispas - Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 11/18/2019 - 13:54
Entertainment
Food map reveals the most popular dishes in Romania
18 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A food map published by TasteAtlas has revealed the most popular dishes in Europe. In Romania, the top place is taken by mititei (also known as mici), but the list also includes other dishes that are very popular among Romanians.

Mititei is the closest thing to Romanian street food – a dish consisting of grilled ground meat rolls made from a combination of lamb, pork, beef, and seasonings such as thyme, anise, black pepper, and garlic. When translated to English, mititei means the small ones, referring to the small size of these skinless sausages,” TasteAtlas explains.

“A popular theory suggests that mititei were created when a well-known Bucharesti restaurant ran out of casings, and the chefs had to create a sausage to feed the hungry customers.”

Other popular dishes in Romania include Varza a la Cluj – an authentic Transylvanian specialty that consists of sour cabbage, minced meat, and rice; the Telemea de Ibanesti cheese; Tochitura Moldoveneasca - a traditional Romanian and Moldovan stew; the Sibiu Salami; Branza de Burduf - a traditional Romanian cheese made from sheep's milk; the Plescoi sausages; the Topoloveni plum jam; and the Ca-n Delta fish soup – popular in the Danube Delta region.

Elsewhere in Europe, the paella and the churros are popular dishes in Spain, the croissant is very popular in France, the gulyas is the top dish in Hungary, and the Wiener schnitzel is among the most popular dishes in Austria. Find the map here.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 158351734 © Vlad Ispas - Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

18 November 2019
Politics
Romania’s president prepares US-style presidential debate but without challenger
18 November 2019
Business
ING Bank Romania switches to flexible/collaborative work concept at new headquarters in Bucharest
17 November 2019
Social
Bear hit by car in central Romania left in agony on the road for almost a full day
15 November 2019
Social
Fake news invades social media before second round of presidential elections in Romania
15 November 2019
Eco
Netflix crew filming documentary in Romania allegedly assaulted by loggers
15 November 2019
Sports
Update: Romania loses decisive match with Sweden in Euro 2020 qualifiers
14 November 2019
Politics
EP committees endorse Romanian MEP for transport commissioner
14 November 2019
Business
Romania hits the brake on economic growth in Q3 2019

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40