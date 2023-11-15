Buyback at Fondul Proprietatea advances at slow pace

The largest buyback offer at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), with a target value of RON 1 billion (EUR 200 million) through which Fondul Proprietatea (BVB: FP) purchases shares from investors at a premium as part of the remuneration strategy, accumulated orders amounting for only 6% of the target at the middle of the rolling interval.

The operation began on October 31 and will close at noon on December 5.

FP wants to buy 1.67 billion shares from investors at a premium to the trading price but has so far collected orders for only about 100 million shares, Ziarul Financiar reported.

