Romania’s National Theater Festival announces 2021 dates

The 31st edition of the National Theater Festival (FNT) is scheduled to take place between October 22nd and October 31st, theater union UNITER announced.

Theater critics Oana Cristea Grigorescu, Claudiu Groza, and Cristina Rusiecki will select the performances, which are productions of state or independent companies from the 2020-2021 season.

The concept and structure of the upcoming FNT edition are to be announced.

The event is organized in Bucharest, together with the Culture Ministry and the Bucharest City Hall through ARCUB cultural center.

