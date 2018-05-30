Romanian friending app very popular in Spain soon after launch

Floca, a friending and chat app developed by Romanian tech company Inovatie Alia, was launched this month in Madrid and has gathered more than 50,000 users in just one week.

The app is expected to reach 100,000 active users per month by the end of the year, local Mediafax reported.

Floca will also be launched in Romania in June, where the developers expect to register more than 10,000 active users in the first month.

“The program facilitates interaction between users through the chat and location functions. Specifically, a user can get in touch with other nearby users via the GPS on their phones, while having the possibility to initiate discussions without any filter or barrier,” reads a press release.

The developers say the app is addressed to those who want to meet new people, as well as those who want to stay in touch with their friends.

The app can be downloaded from Google Play and AppStore.

(photo source: Floca on Facebook)