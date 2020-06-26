Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 06/26/2020 - 08:21
Business
Romanian used phones marketplace Flip gets EUR 250,000 financing
26 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Flip.ro, a local marketplace dedicated to used phones, received EUR 250,000 in a new financing round seven months after its launch.

Venture capital fund Gapminder has led the financing round, alongside V7 Capital and several private investors.

The two funds also funded the company with EUR 120,000 in November 2019. V7 Capital is an investment fund owned by Andrei Cretu and Iulian Cîrciumaru, co-founders of the 7card national network, while GapMinder is a venture capital fund mostly financed from EU funds.

"In the medium and long term, we want to be the leaders in the second-hand and refurbished electronics market in Romania, consolidate our position, and then take the product internationally. We focus on providing the best possible experience for our sellers and buyers," said George Moroianu, one of the platform's founders.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 76020131 © Lubos Chlubny/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 06/26/2020 - 08:21
Business
Romanian used phones marketplace Flip gets EUR 250,000 financing
26 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Flip.ro, a local marketplace dedicated to used phones, received EUR 250,000 in a new financing round seven months after its launch.

Venture capital fund Gapminder has led the financing round, alongside V7 Capital and several private investors.

The two funds also funded the company with EUR 120,000 in November 2019. V7 Capital is an investment fund owned by Andrei Cretu and Iulian Cîrciumaru, co-founders of the 7card national network, while GapMinder is a venture capital fund mostly financed from EU funds.

"In the medium and long term, we want to be the leaders in the second-hand and refurbished electronics market in Romania, consolidate our position, and then take the product internationally. We focus on providing the best possible experience for our sellers and buyers," said George Moroianu, one of the platform's founders.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 76020131 © Lubos Chlubny/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

25 June 2020
Social
Romanian prosecutors find “biggest forger of plastic banknotes in the world”
24 June 2020
Business
Largest pension fund in Romania, with 2 million contributors, invested in Wirecard, the company at the center of the biggest fraud scandal in Germany
24 June 2020
Travel
Outdoor entertainment options to try in Bucharest this summer
17 June 2020
Social
Google fined in Romania for "attack" on People's Cathedral
17 June 2020
Business
Report: One building permit for each 7 km of motorway built in Romania
17 June 2020
Business
Large retailers no longer required to promote Made in Romania food products
17 June 2020
Business
New ranking reveals the most attractive employers in Romania
15 June 2020
Politics
Former commander of U.S. Army in Europe warns Russia may invade Romania to test NATO